China

Beijing Has Lifted its One-Child Policy, But More Working Chinese Women Don’t Want Kids at All

Feliz Solomon
4:41 AM ET

Working women in China don’t appear to want children or grow their families, according to a new survey, despite Beijing’s October 2015 decision to lift its one-child policy.

Bloomberg reports that the survey by Zhaopin.com, one of China’s main recruitment websites, found that some 40% of working women polled don’t want kids while most of those who already had a child do not want a second.

High costs of living and long workdays have contributed to the trend in some of China’s major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, according to Bloomberg.

China’s aging population already suffers a shortage of young people to support elders due to the decades-long birth limit policy. Bloomberg reports that while officials expected a rapid rise in the birthrate, growth is far slower than they had anticipated, leading the government consider some form of birth subsidies to encourage women to have children.

For more on China, watch Fortune's video:

Zhaopin said the reasons women gave for having less children included not having enough time, energy or income, according to Bloomberg.

