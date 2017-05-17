Leadership
Search
FBI DirectorThe Timeline of Clashes Between FBI Director Comey and President Trump
James Comey
FBI DirectorAnother Candidate to Replace FBI Director James Comey Drops Out
John Cornyn
CrowdStrikeHack Investigator CrowdStrike Reaches $1 Billion Valuation
CrowdStrike, George Kurtz
diesel emissionsVolvo Will Stop Developing New Diesel Engines to Better Compete With Tesla
Inside Automobility LA Ahead Of The Los Angeles Auto Show
President Trump Hosts Turkey's President Erdogan At The White House
President Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Michael Reynolds—Pool/Getty Images
White House

More U.S. Voters Want President Trump Impeached Than Don’t, New Poll Finds

Joseph Hincks
5:22 AM ET

Almost half of U.S. voters support impeaching President Donald Trump, outnumbering for the first time voters who would oppose his impeachment, according to a new poll published Tuesday.

The national survey, carried out by the private firm Public Policy Polling (PPP), found that 48% of respondents were in favor of impeaching Trump, compared with 41% who said they were opposed to it.

Only 40% of those surveyed approve of the job being done by the Trump administration, while 54% do not, the survey found. The poll also showed that less respondents, 43%, now think the President will see out his entire four-year term than those (45%) who think it will be cut short. Findings were based on interviews with 692 people between May 12 and 14.

The Trump administration has come under closer scrutiny in the wake of the President's sudden dismissal last week of former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into alleged collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

For more on Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, watch Fortune's video:

The results of the latest PPP survey are largely in keeping with trends appearing in other polls. Two surveys conducted in late April found that Trump had historically low approval ratings as he neared the 100-day mark since taking office.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE