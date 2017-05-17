President Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Michael Reynolds—Pool/Getty Images

Almost half of U.S. voters support impeaching President Donald Trump, outnumbering for the first time voters who would oppose his impeachment, according to a new poll published Tuesday.

The national survey, carried out by the private firm Public Policy Polling (PPP), found that 48% of respondents were in favor of impeaching Trump, compared with 41% who said they were opposed to it.

Only 40% of those surveyed approve of the job being done by the Trump administration, while 54% do not, the survey found. The poll also showed that less respondents, 43%, now think the President will see out his entire four-year term than those (45%) who think it will be cut short. Findings were based on interviews with 692 people between May 12 and 14.

The Trump administration has come under closer scrutiny in the wake of the President's sudden dismissal last week of former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading an investigation into alleged collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

For more on Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia, watch Fortune's video:

The results of the latest PPP survey are largely in keeping with trends appearing in other polls. Two surveys conducted in late April found that Trump had historically low approval ratings as he neared the 100-day mark since taking office.