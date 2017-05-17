Tech
Search
Term SheetThe Next Generation of Retailers Is Using Physical Stores for Branding, Not Sales
Boom With A View by Erin Griffith: Startups and Venture Capital
Air CanadaAn Air Canada Flight Was Diverted to Orlando After a Passenger Tried to Open the Cabin Door
The plane of Air Canada, with German-Can
GoogleWatch Live: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speak at Google I/O 2017
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Term SheetAmazon Isn’t the Everything Store Anymore… It’s the Everything Company
BRITAIN-BUSINESS-RETAIL-AMAZON
Mark Cuban &amp; Tech Execs: Is Govt Disrupting Disruption? - 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Businessman Mark Cuban at the 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas.  JEALEX Photo/Getty Images for SXSW
Term Sheet

What’s the Difference Between a Shark Tank Shark and a Venture Capitalist?

Erin Griffith
12:29 PM ET

This article first appeared in Term Sheet, Fortune’s newsletter on deals and dealmakers. Sign up here.

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban believes artificial intelligence will disrupt the business of venture capital. But that won’t affect him, he said at the Lerer Ventures CEO Summit on Tuesday, because he’s not a venture capitalist. He’s an investor.

Wait. What’s the difference?

“The difference is I try to be supportive and involved in the companies I invest in,” Cuban zinged.

Uh. The moderator, Axios' Dan Primack, pointed out we were at an event hosted by venture capitalists. The audience laughed awkwardly. Cuban shrugged. They changed the subject and moved on. Later, while discussing Shark Tank, Cuban quipped, “Doing the show is easy, supporting these companies can be a nightmare.”

Afterward, I asked to Cuban clarify. Does he really think venture capitalists don’t try to support their companies? Hasn’t he seen them touting their “value-added” suites of services ranging from recruiting and HR to “design sprints” and management training? Has he never heard of VC-as-a-platform?

“Do they? Maybe they do!” Cuban said he wasn’t really aware of that happening. He said he views venture investors as the people who give someone a bunch of money, tell them to grow like crazy, and will come back to help when it’s time to exit. Most companies he invests in, via Shark Tank or otherwise, don’t go on to raise traditional venture capital, he says, and he’d prefer they get profitable as early as possible, avoiding the Silicon Valley ethos of burning cash just to grow. The biggest exception is his early investment Box, which he said he had been pushing to get profitable earlier than it wanted to.

Within the Valley’s echo chamber, the venture capital message of founder-friendly "value-add" has become so tired it’s practically a cliche. But outside the Valley, there's still some explaining to do.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE