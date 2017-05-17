Retail
Search
MPWIvanka Trump Holds Bipartisan Meeting on Human Trafficking
Ivanka Trump Attends W20 Conference In Berlin
AirbnbNew York’s Housecleaners Become Collateral Damage in Airbnb Crackdown
PointCloudGoogle’s Home Speaker Just Made Phone Calls A Bit Easier
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Best CompaniesGoogle Photos Poses Some New Challenges for Instagram, Flickr, and Shutterfly
008096.FI.0511.burger2.rl  A closeup of a cheese burger from InNOut.
A closeup of a cheese burger from In-N-Out.  Photograph by Robert Lachman LA Times via Getty Images
burgers

Five Guys Beats In-N-Out as Most Popular Burger Chain

Lucinda Shen
2:28 PM ET

Five Guys is America's favorite and most well-known burger brand — at least according to The Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study, released Tuesday.

Five Guys, number two on the list in 2016, took the top spot this year. Meanwhile, In-N-Out Burger fell to second.

Separately, Starbucks rose in the rankings, beating out Dunkin' Donuts this year.

"Restaurants continue to adapt to the millennial lifestyle, and advancements in ordering methods such as Starbucks’ mobile app... are likely influencing millennials’ higher brand equity scores,” said Joan Sinopoli, vice president of brand solutions at The Harris Poll in a statement.

The poll surveyed more than 100,000 U.S. consumers, age 15 or older, and asked them to rate 4,000 different brands online. The poll ranked brands based on familiarity, quality, and purchase consideration.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE