Five Guys Beats In-N-Out as Most Popular Burger Chain

A closeup of a cheese burger from In-N-Out. Photograph by Robert Lachman LA Times via Getty Images

Five Guys is America's favorite and most well-known burger brand — at least according to The Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Study, released Tuesday .

Five Guys, number two on the list in 2016, took the top spot this year. Meanwhile, In-N-Out Burger fell to second.

Separately, Starbucks rose in the rankings, beating out Dunkin' Donuts this year.

"Restaurants continue to adapt to the millennial lifestyle, and advancements in ordering methods such as Starbucks’ mobile app... are likely influencing millennials’ higher brand equity scores,” said Joan Sinopoli, vice president of brand solutions at The Harris Poll in a statement.

The poll surveyed more than 100,000 U.S. consumers, age 15 or older, and asked them to rate 4,000 different brands online. The poll ranked brands based on familiarity, quality, and purchase consideration.