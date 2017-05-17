Finance
Search
The Dog MatchmakerHow This Entrepreneur Turned Her Love of Dogs Into a Business
MPWIvanka Trump Holds Bipartisan Meeting on Human Trafficking
Ivanka Trump Attends W20 Conference In Berlin
AirbnbNew York’s Housecleaners Become Collateral Damage in Airbnb Crackdown
PointCloudGoogle’s Home Speaker Just Made Phone Calls A Bit Easier
Google Inc. Product Launch Event
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House on May 10, 2017. Photograph by Evan Vucci—AP
Donald Trump

Companies That Visit the White House Perform Better on the Stock Market

Lucinda Shen
3:19 PM ET

Donald Trump's Twitter-based power over individual stocks may be diminishing — though a visit to the White House may still do the trick.

According to a recent working paper posted on the National Bureau of Economic Research, companies whose executives visited the White House performed about 0.9 percentage points better than the larger market in the two months following a visit.

Jeffrey Brown and Jiekun Huang, both professors of finance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, studied nearly 2,300 meetings between White House officials and company executives of S&P 1,500 firms between 2009 and 2015.

"We also find evidence suggesting that following meetings with federal government officials, firms receive more government contracts and are more likely to receive regulatory relief," the study's abstract reads.

Access to the higher levels of government may also allow company executives to better predict with political uncertainties, wrote the two researchers in a Politico article.

The executive who visited the White House the most? David Cote, CEO of Honeywell International, who visited the White House 30 times through the course of Obama's presidency.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE