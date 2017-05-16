Leadership
Search
UberUber Must Return Stolen Waymo Files But Can Still Work on Self-Driving Car, Judge Says
Uber Shows Taxis Never Same As Smartphones Roil U.S. Industry
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: May 16
bill gatesBill Gates Advises College Graduates on Today’s Most Promising Careers
Bill Gates Makes Speech At Peking University
Most Powerful WomenGretchen Carlson: Reporting Sexual Harassment to HR Can Backfire
2017 Time 100 Gala - Lobby Arrivals
McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January
A McDonald's restaurant in San Francisco, CA on Feb. 9, 2009. Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
Advertising

The Internet Really Hates This McDonald’s Ad About Childhood Grief

Kevin Lui
3:51 AM ET

McDonald's (mcd) has apologized for a television commercial aired in the U.K. that some viewers claimed "exploits childhood bereavement."

The 90-second spot produced by London-based advertising firm Leo Burnett depicts a despondent young boy asking his mother to describe his deceased father to him, ultimately learning that they share the same favorite McDonald's menu item, the BBC reports.

The ad was met with a flood of negative comments on social media, some users branding it "shameful" and "cynical," claiming it exploited the emotional trauma of childhood grief to sell sandwiches.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain told the BBC that it was "by no means an intention of ours" to cause offense, adding that the ad was meant to "highlight the role McDonald's has played in our customers' everyday lives—both in good and difficult times."

The BBC reports that a British support charity called Grief Encounter received "countless calls" from parents whose bereaved children were upset by the ad.

For more on advertising, watch Fortune's video:

Grief Encounter's founder and president Shelly Gilbert said: "[T]rying to insinuate that a brand can cure all ills with one meal is insensitive and shouldn't be a way to show that a brand recognizes 'the big moments in life'."

Many took to Twitter to share their outrage.

The company further said in a Tweet that it is reviewing customer feedback.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE