Best Companies for Multicultural Women

On Point

Forty percent of the Fortune 500 were founded by immigrants or children of immigrants

So what does that tell you about U.S. competitiveness? Mohamad Ali, currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Carbonite, has written a persuasive essay that links innovation to the grit it takes to re-establish oneself in another country. “Assembled under a set of consistent rules called the Constitution, we compete fiercely and win on a global scale. This is the kind of diverse team that CEOs covet and that builds great businesses.” He goes on to talk about his earlier jobs at IBM and Meg Whitman’s HP, at a time when both were on the brink of permanent decline. “Each had become proud, complacent, and insular. New ideas and new blood were unwelcome.” The answer was a diverse mix of new people with new ideas. He ends with some observations for the current administration. The business havoc of an immigrant ban is one thing. “The imminent threat to innovation and progress is another,” he says.

HBR

Women: What to do if you’re interrupted at work

There’s good advice here for women who want to be prepared to face the bias that is often present in the workplace. Start by calling it out, says Aubrey Blanche, global head of diversity and inclusion at Atlassian. “When starting the conversation [about salary negotiation] set the stage by naming the biases that might affect the discussion,” she says, such as the research that shows that when women advocate for themselves, they’re perceived as less likable. “[T]his can help offset a stereotype-driven bias before it happens,” she says. And if you’re interrupted in a meeting, don’t stop talking. “James, I’d love to quickly finish this point,” is an easy way to keep moving. And allies, if you see someone else getting railroaded in a meeting, you can do the same thing on their behalf, regardless of their gender or hue.

Fortune

Making it hard for voters with disabilities to be counted

The state in question is New Hampshire, but it’s worth thinking about in every district. A new ACLU lawsuit is alleging widespread discrimination in The Granite State. At issue is a rule that requires signatures on absentee ballots to match those on the application form for the ballot. If the signatures don’t match, the votes are tossed without any notification, voiding the votes of hundreds of disabled people who need help filling out their forms. "We're not necessarily saying that you can never use a signature for anything," says the ACLU. But without notification or remedy, it should not be "the final determinant over whether someone has the fundamental right to vote."

Pacific Standard

More CEOs are getting forced out on ethics violation

The analysis comes from a larger CEO succession study from Strategy&, PwC’s strategy consultancy, and is worth your time. “There were only 18 such cases at the world’s 2,500 largest public companies in 2016,” the report finds. “But firings for ethical lapses have been rising as a percentage of all CEO successions.” Ethical lapses are defined as scandal or improper conduct that can include fraud, bribery, insider trading, environmental disasters, inflated resumes, and sexual indiscretions. Part of the reason may be good news: It appears that boards, investors, and the media are holding senior leaders to higher standards. The survey is global, but here’s the number for North America and Western Europe: “In our sample of successions at the largest companies there (those in the top quartile by market capitalization globally), dismissals for ethical lapses rose from 4.6 percent of all successions in 2007–11 to 7.8 percent in 2012–16, a 68 percent increase.”

Strategy+Business

Valerie Jarrett joins ATTN: as a senior advisor

We absolutely know she gives good advice. Valerie Jarrett, the former Senior Advisor to President Obama has just joined ATTN:, the issues-driven media company that aims to be your main source for news, policy, power and culture on your mobile device. She says it’s a continuation of her policy work at the White House. “We're often told that these challenging subjects are too boring or dense for general audiences, and frequently they receive scant press coverage unless there’s a political flashpoint,” she says, taking a shot at Beltway media. “But ATTN: has countered skeptics by communicating about them through compelling, substantive material that reaches hundreds of millions of people every month.”

ATTN