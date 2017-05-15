Tech
Search
Term SheetThe Strange Story of Nin Ventures and Gorbaksh Chahal
Alibaba GroupA Most Important Company
Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma attends the opening ceremony of the third annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town of Jiaxing
Best CompaniesWatch Apple Park’s Construction Progress Over the Last Year
Career AdviceWhy You Must Send a Thank You Note After Every Job Interview
The right thank you note after a job interview can make sure you get called back.
ransomware

Microsoft on WannaCry Ransomware: Government Secrecy Led to This

Lucinda Shen
8:59 AM ET

"With the right approach, it won't be something that people will have to worry about," Microsoft's founder Bill Gates said of cyber attacks back in October on the BBC. "You won't have to spend like you spend on an army, it's just a group of experts spreading best practices."

But the recent global cyber attack has shown that governments are taking a completely wrongheaded approach to the issue at the moment, wrote Microsoft's Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith in a Sunday blog post. Smith was responding to reports that the "ransomware" virus dubbed WannaCry had locked up over 200,000 computers across the world. The tools behind the attacks reportedly belonged to the U.S. National Security Agency, according to security experts.

In the blog post, Smith argues that governments have stockpiled software vulnerabilities for offensive purposes, but have failed to inform tech companies of the vulnerabilities. So when the vulnerabilities fall into the wrong hands, its akin to the "U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen," without offering the proper defense to protect consumers against the government's own weapons.

"Governments of the world should treat this attack as a wake-up call," Smith wrote."They need to take a different approach and adhere in cyberspace to the same rules applied to weapons in the physical world... We need governments to consider the damage to civilians that comes from hoarding these vulnerabilities and the use of these exploits."

Smith also pointed to Wikileaks revealing what it said were the CIA's hacking tools.

Tech companies such as Microsoft also have a responsibility to be constantly on guard with cyber security—which also means constant updates on its software systems. Microsoft released patches over the weekend to protect Windows versions against the attacks.

But consumers also cannot be complacent, Smith warned. Please, he urged, don't ignore security updates.

"Otherwise they’re literally fighting the problems of the present with tools from the past," Smith wrote.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE