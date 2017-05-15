Horton Fruit Recalls Spinach Over Listeria Concerns

Bags of spinach sit on a shelf at a market on September 15, 2006 in Niles, Illinois.

Horton Fruit, a food company based in Lousiville, has recalled two of its packaged spinach products due to listeria contamination.

The recalled products include 10 ounce and 2.5 ounce bags of Fresh Curly Leaf PEAK brand spinach and its Harris Teeter Farmer's Market brand spinach, which were distributed to West Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Illinois, Food Safety News reports .

The listeria contamination was discovered following an internal investigation with assistance from a partner supplier. It is unclear how many bags were recalled. No illnesses have been reported yet.

Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, loss of balance, gastrointestinal issues and confusion.