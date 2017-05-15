Entertainment
Search
drug developmentWhy the Companies That Actually Make Your Drugs Are in a Merger Frenzy
483106863
ransomwareThese Cybersecurity Stocks Are Beating the WannaCry Ransomware Hackers
Blue world map on blue paper
AmazonAmazon Places a Bigger Bet on Furniture
SNAPSnap Surges After Wall Street Heavyweights Reveal Stakes
A Snapchat logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration picture
lukes-diner
Lego Ideas
Lego

There Could Be a ‘Gilmore Girls’ Lego Set on the Way

Julia Zorthian
11:54 AM ET

Fans of Gilmore Girls who would like to visit Luke's Diner may have a second option: building their own Lego version.

A splendidly detailed recreation of the iconic Stars Hollow business is receiving plenty of attention on Lego's Ideas site, where people can submit proposals for new Lego sets. The tiny diner is stocked with plenty of coffee cups, a Luke's logo out front, and even the no cellphone sign behind the counter. "The idea of building Luke's Diner came to me, because my wife is a really big Gilmore Girls fan and she asked me to build Luke's Diner for her," wrote idea creator Rainer Zufall in the description.

If ideas get backing from 10,000 supporters, Lego will officially review them — and Luke's Diner had nearly 6,500 as of Monday morning. Zufall posted his lego vision on April 30 and has 774 more days to get the required support, so the set's chances of getting reviewed are looking good.

In the meantime, Lego and Gilmore Girls enthusiasts at least get a picture of six Stars Hollow Lego-residents: Rory, Lorelai, Luke, Lane, Jess and Kirk.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE