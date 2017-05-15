There Could Be a ‘Gilmore Girls’ Lego Set on the Way

Fans of Gilmore Girls who would like to visit Luke's Diner may have a second option: building their own Lego version .

A splendidly detailed recreation of the iconic Stars Hollow business is receiving plenty of attention on Lego's Ideas site, where people can submit proposals for new Lego sets. The tiny diner is stocked with plenty of coffee cups, a Luke's logo out front, and even the no cellphone sign behind the counter. "The idea of building Luke's Diner came to me, because my wife is a really big Gilmore Girls fan and she asked me to build Luke's Diner for her," wrote idea creator Rainer Zufall in the description .

If ideas get backing from 10,000 supporters, Lego will officially review them — and Luke's Diner had nearly 6,500 as of Monday morning. Zufall posted his lego vision on April 30 and has 774 more days to get the required support, so the set's chances of getting reviewed are looking good.

In the meantime, Lego and Gilmore Girls enthusiasts at least get a picture of six Stars Hollow Lego-residents: Rory, Lorelai, Luke, Lane, Jess and Kirk.