Tech
Search
NetflixNetflix Tested a Price Hike in Australia
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Most Powerful WomenWhat Women Can Do If They’re Interrupted at Work
dove body washHow Unilever Risked Too Much on Dove to Appeal to Women
Carry on baggageThis Is the Best-Selling Carry-on Suitcase on Amazon
Inside The 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS)
Lex Kerssemakers, senior vice president of Volvo Cars of North America LLC, left, stands behind a 1968 Volvo AB Amazon vehicle as other vintage cars are reflected during the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 13, 2017. The New York International Auto Show, North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900, showcases an incredible collection of cutting-edge design and extraordinary innovation. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images Mark Kauzlarich — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Best Companies

Audi and Volvo Are Getting Google Android Fever

Jonathan Vanian
2:44 PM ET

Two big auto makers will use Google technology to help power their car infotainment systems.

Google said Monday that Audi and Volvo plan to incorporate a version of its Android operating system into future vehicles that will help drivers and passengers control features like car radios and air conditioning.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Google said the new Android OS would also be compatible with apps like Google Maps and music streaming service Spotify. Additionally, people will be able to use Google’s voice-activated assistant, Google Assistant, to do things like scout for nearby restaurants while driving.

The car companies will show off their Android-powered car systems later this week during Google’s annual I/O conference for developers, in Mountain View, Calif.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

Although Google previously built software that let people use Android-powered smartphones to control various on-board car services, the new Android software is specifically created for cars, and therefore better than the older software.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE