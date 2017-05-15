Audi and Volvo Are Getting Google Android Fever

Lex Kerssemakers, senior vice president of Volvo Cars of North America LLC, left, stands behind a 1968 Volvo AB Amazon vehicle as other vintage cars are reflected during the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 13, 2017. The New York International Auto Show, North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900, showcases an incredible collection of cutting-edge design and extraordinary innovation. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Two big auto makers will use Google technology to help power their car infotainment systems.

Google said Monday that Audi and Volvo plan to incorporate a version of its Android operating system into future vehicles that will help drivers and passengers control features like car radios and air conditioning.

Google said the new Android OS would also be compatible with apps like Google Maps and music streaming service Spotify. Additionally, people will be able to use Google’s voice-activated assistant, Google Assistant, to do things like scout for nearby restaurants while driving.

The car companies will show off their Android-powered car systems later this week during Google’s annual I/O conference for developers, in Mountain View, Calif.

Although Google previously built software that let people use Android-powered smartphones to control various on-board car services, the new Android software is specifically created for cars, and therefore better than the older software.