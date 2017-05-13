Entertainment
ANAHEIM, CA - CIRCA 1986: Doug DeCinces #11 of the California Angeles looks to make a throw to first base during an Major League Baseball game circa 1986 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. DeCinces played for the Angeles from 1982-87. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport Getty Images
Insider trading

Former MLB Star Doug DeCinces Faces Up to 220 Years in Prison for Insider Trading

Aric Jenkins
9:23 AM ET

Former Major League Baseball player Doug DeCinces is headed to a different kind of bullpen.

The 66-year-old ex-California Angels third baseman was found guilty of 14 counts of insider trading Friday and faces up to 220 years in prison, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, according to CBS Los Angeles.

DeCinces received his stock tips from friend and former entrepreneur James Mazzo, a co-defendant whom the jury deadlocked on all counts for, while another co-defendant David Parker was also convicted of insider trading, CBS reports.

DeCinces and Parker are allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Prosecutors were able to convince the jury that DeCinces made about $1.3 million from the tips but his attorney, Kenneth Julian, questioned why Mazzo, as the alleged source of these tips, was not convicted as well.

"We don’t believe this is the end," Julian told CBS, suggesting there is merit for another trial due to Julian's lack of conviction.

DeCinces started his baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles in 1973 and went on to become a third-place runner up in the American League MVP vote with the Angels in 1982, when he hit a career best 30 home runs and 97 RBIs.

