Finance
Search
United KingdomUK Hospitals Turn Patients Away After Suspected NHS Cyberattack
Cropped Hand Of Computer Hacker Typing On Keyboard
White HousePresident Trump: James Comey ‘Better Hope’ There Aren’t ‘Tapes’ of Their Conversations
Donald Trump has not said a lot on the subject since he fired FBI Director James Comey.
SpotifySpotify Is Expected to Go Public on the New York Stock Exchange
Best CompaniesHow to Be a Better iPhone Photographer—According to Apple
Phil Schiller discusses the camera on the iPhone7 during a media event in San Francisco
Morgan Stanley Shares Surge Most in Two Years on Trading Gains
Morgan Stanley is one of several major banks involved in a recent federal lawsuit filed by investors. Photograph by Scott Eells—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Recession

Morgan Stanley Lowers Odds of Recession Happening This Year

Lucinda Shen
10:02 AM ET

The odds of another recession have fallen from 40% in July to 25%, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley.

“A stronger global backdrop and the delayed promise of tax reform have lowered this assessment from 30% previously,” wrote Ellen Zenter, an economist at Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients, according to MarketWatch.

That comes as stock market indexes have remained near all-time highs—leading to one of the longest bull markets on record. So far, the bull run has lasted about eight years—the second longest since World War II.

Granted, its no easy task predicting a recession. Deutsche Bank predicted back in July that the U.S. had a 60% chance of hitting a recession by July this year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE