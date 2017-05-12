Leadership
Donald Trump

Watch Live: President Trump Gives Commencement Speech at Liberty University

Mahita Gajanan
5:00 PM ET

President Trump will deliver the first commencement address of his presidency at Liberty University on Saturday.

The news that he would deliver the address, announced in March, caused controversy at the Virginia college, with some students expressing frustration of the school's continued association with Trump. The president was previously the convocation speaker at the Christian university in 2012 and again in 2016.

“I look forward to speaking to this amazing group of students on such a momentous occasion,” Trump told CBN News' David Brody in March. “Our children truly are the future and I look forward to celebrating the success of this graduating class as well as sharing lessons as they embark on their next chapter full of hope, faith, optimism, and a passion for life.”

Watch Trump's address here starting at 10 a.m. EDT.

