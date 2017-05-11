Tech
Search
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Launching a Panel to Investigate Voter Fraud
Donald Trump has not said a lot on the subject since he fired FBI Director James Comey.
Best CompaniesNintendo Talks ‘Mario’ and Switch Plans for E3 Gaming Expo
Nintendo Switch Games : Press Preview At Grand Palais in Paris
Donald TrumpMerriam-Webster Trolls President Trump for Saying He Invented the Phrase ‘Prime the Pump’
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-KISSINGER
HealthCould Poop Pills Be Used to Prevent a Stroke? These Scientists Are Investigating
Cerebrovascular Neurol Disease
Donald Trump

Trump Campaign Makes Curious Change to Website Privacy Policy

Don Reisinger
10:39 AM ET

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign team has apparently reversed course after a report surfaced about a feature that could have privacy implications.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday launched a new site dedicated to disseminating information about the President and helping his efforts in 2020, when he's slated to run again for President of the United States. Soon after the site's release, CBS News found a clause in the site's Privacy Policy that would have allowed it to track users with a technology called beacons.

CBS News says that it contacted the Trump Campaign about the feature. While the campaign did not acknowledge its inclusion, the clause was quickly removed from the site after the inquiries were made.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Beacons are used predominantly in retail and some other industries as ways to approximate a person's location around a given area. The beacons connect to Bluetooth-enabled devices like smartphones, and without informing device owners, can track where they go. Beacons are often used to send advertisements to those they're tracking.

While it's not immediately clear what the Trump campaign hoped to do with the beacon clause, if anything, like most website Privacy Policies, Trump site users tacitly agree to the terms just by visiting and "using" the page. So even without actively opting in to the tracking, Trump campaign website owners could have given their approval to be tracked by beacons.

It's possible, though unconfirmed, that the beacon inclusion wasn't meant to be on the site. CBS News said that the Privacy Policy is nearly identical to those on other Trump-owned sites, including Trump International Realty and Mar-a-Lago. The sites were also designed by the same company, Parscale. It's possible the Privacy Policy was ported from another Trump site and the clause removed for its irrelevance to the campaign.

It's also possible, however, that the Trump campaign intended to use the feature but ultimately decided against it after receiving privacy inquiries.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the CBS News report. But as of this writing, there are no traces of beacons in the site's Privacy Policy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE