Term Sheet — Thursday, May 11

“A FUN YEAR”

M&A: Paddy Power Betfair has acquired Draft, a daily fantasy sports startups for $48 million including incentives. This deal, while small, is significant for two reasons: One, it’s validation for a market full of question marks: Here is an established online gambling company buying a daily fantasy sports startup.

And two, it’s notable for who didn’t buy it: Term Sheet has learned Electronic Arts was in the running to buy the company, but lost out with a bid of $40 million. (No word back from either company on the deal.)

That’s encouraging news for the soon-to-be combined daily fantasy players DraftKings and FanDuel. It means there’s big-company interest in the category. And by some investors’ optimistic calculations, if you apply Draft’s “per bet” valuation multiple to the combined DraftKings and FanDuel, it would value the company at around $5 billion.

Pay to play: It happens in distressed situations for startups, and we’re going to be seeing a lot more of it. If early investors don’t throw in more money to help a struggling portfolio company, their shares get downgraded from preferred stock to common stock. The most public example of this is Gilt Groupe, where General Atlantic led a Hail Mary $50 million Series F round in 2015 that converted early shareholders who did not participate in the round to common stock.

Increasingly, I’m hearing early stage investors complain about pay to play deals. They rarely become public because companies don’t tend to disclose the terms of their fundraising beyond the amount and valuation. But they are happening. As we’ve noted before , there are 294 startups that raised $50 million or more between 2014 and 2015. Those companies are now facing some tough decisions: get profitable, go public, or raise more money. When the first two aren’t an option and the third is a long shot, “pay to play” situations happen.

Snap earnings: Not pretty ! The company missed expectations on just about every metric, without showing the kind of stellar growth investors were hoping for. On the call, CEO Evan Spiegel touted Snap’s creativity. “The way we try to help people understand how we think about daily active user growth is through the lens of creativity,” he said. “We built our entire business on creation.” It’s the same story we heard in the company’s S-1: Invest in Snap because its CEO is the next Walt Disney.

And one thing Walt Disney (probably?) didn’t concern himself with was pesky quarterly earnings calls. Snap didn’t provide any commentary with its numbers, and couldn’t be bothered giving guidance to analysts. (On the other end of the spectrum, there are companies in Snap’s peer group, like Airbnb, that have planned out precisely how much Ebitda they will have by 2020.) Regarding its product, Spiegel said, “At this point we’re famous for not giving guidance on our product roadmap. We love surprising our community and it should be a fun year.”

That creative genius strategy is also why Snap isn’t worried about copycats. When asked bluntly whether Facebook scares him, Spiegel laughed aloud, and zinged, “Just because Yahoo has a search box, it doesn't mean they're Google." (My colleague Jen Wieczner has the full details of that exchange here .)

We also learned that Snap sold around $8.3 million worth of Spectacles, its video-taking sunglasses, last quarter. (That figure comes from its “other” revenue category, which the company said is comprised mostly of Spectacles.)

Here’s what my colleagues will be watching for today:

• If Snap stock drops below its IPO price of $17.

• If the Wall Street consensus lowers their price targets. (None had as of last night.)

• If any analysts downgrade the stock. (None had as of last night.)

Crowdsourcing my job: I find the constant question of whether Snap “is Facebook or Twitter” to be tiresome and pointless, but I’d love to hear whether Term Sheet readers agree or disagree. If you have an opinion, let me know by replying to this email…

For fun: A story I did on startup-flavored corporate schmooze-fests . The language of business today is not power or money or competition, but pie-in-the-sky Silicon Valley-speak, co-opted and stylized for corporate branding purposes. The surest way to sell something to businesses today is to drench it in innovation and entrepreneurialism. Read more .