Travel
Search
PoliticsMark Cuban on President Trump Firing James Comey: ‘The Issue Is Trust’
Squawk Box - Season 20
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: May 11th
Canada GooseCanada Goose Is Practicing Patience With Its International Expansion
PointCloudGerman Cyber Agency Scolds Yahoo for Not Cooperating With Investigation
aviation

Airlines in Europe Are Getting Ready for Trump’s Laptop Ban to Hit Them Next

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:20 AM ET

European airlines are bracing themselves for more than turbulence after the Trump administration said it may ban laptops in cabins on flights from Europe to the United States.

The formal announcement of the laptop ban expansion is expected to come Thursday, according to the Daily Beast. The Department of Homeland Security is evaluating the safety of lithium-ion batteries in midair.

Air France-KLM Group (aflyy) and Deutsche Lufthansa (dlaky) are already making preparations for the ban, which would include tablets, game consoles and any other devices larger than a smartphone, according to Bloomberg.

A Transportation Security Administration official said of the initial ban that intelligence showed efforts to take down commercial flights could involve smuggling explosives into electronics. Britain and Australia introduced similar restrictions and New Zealand is considering the same.

The restrictions are currently limited to eight countries, and have affected airlines such as Royal Jordanian Airlines, Egypt Air, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad Airways.

Emirates responded by loaning out Microsoft Surface tablets to First and Business Class passengers for free.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE