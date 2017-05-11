Tech
Search
PoliticsMark Cuban on President Trump Firing James Comey: ‘The Issue Is Trust’
Squawk Box - Season 20
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: May 11th
Canada GooseCanada Goose Is Practicing Patience With Its International Expansion
PointCloudGerman Cyber Agency Scolds Yahoo for Not Cooperating With Investigation
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Just Hit a New All-Time High

Madeline Farber
7:34 AM ET

The digital currency bitcoin has reached a new all-time high, rising to $1,800 Thursday—surpassing Tuesday's record $1,760.

CNBC reports that bitcoin rose more than $100 in just two days—namely thanks to recent comments from policy makers.

The price of bitcoin was trading at around $1,824 by early morning in London, according to Coindesk's bitcoin price index, which CNBC cites. Since Monday, the market capitalization of bitcoin has risen over $3 billion to a whopping $29.53 billion.

The latest policy maker to credit for bitcoin's price drive was Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari. According to CNBC, he talked up the potential of blockchain, which is the technology that bolsters the digital currency.

"I think sentiment has shifted in the markets, in the Fed," Kashkari said at a technology conference in Minneapolis, according to Reuters. "I would say I think conventional wisdom now is that blockchain and the underlying technology is probably more interesting and has more potential than maybe bitcoin does by itself."

Overall, the price of bitcoin has risen 81% since the beginning of 2017, according to CNBC.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE