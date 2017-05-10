Tech
The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles
Lucy Nicholson REUTERS
SNAP

Snap Shares Tumble 21% After First Earnings Report

Reuters
4:16 PM ET

Snap Inc, the parent of popular disappearing-messaging app Snapchat, reported a 36.1% increase in daily user growth in the company's first quarterly results after its red-hot IPO, amid stiff competition from Facebook.

Snap said on Wednesday its daily active users (DAUs) rose to 166 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from 122 million a year earlier.

Shares in Snap fell 21% in after-hours trading to $ 18.16.

The company had reported a 47.7% rise in users for the fourth quarter and a 62.8% jump in the third quarter, according to its IPO filing.

J.P. Morgan expected Snap's first-quarter DAUs to grow to 169 million, while Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co pegged it at 173 million.

Facebook, which once made a $3 billion bid for Snapchat, has upped the ante by making the camera a central piece of its apps and offering features similar to Snap on its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company recently said Instagram Stories alone had reached 200 million daily active users.

Snap said revenue rose jumped nearly four-fold to $149.6 million, helped by advertising sales.

The company's net loss widened to $2.21 billion, or $2.31 per share, in the first quarter, from $104.6 million, or 14 cents per share, due to stock-based compensation around the IPO.

Snapchat launched in 2012 as a mobile app that allows users to send photos that vanish within seconds.

The company rebranded as Snap Inc last year, and its $3.4 billion public listing in March was the hottest technology offering in three years.

