Tech
Search
LeadershipHow This Immigrant Networked When She Moved to the U.S.
James ComeyBridgewater’s Ray Dalio on James Comey: ‘Heroes Typically Get Crucified or Martyred in the End’
Intelligence Leaders Brief Senate On Worldwide Threats To U.S.
PointCloudMobile Data Use Is Exploding But Mobile Revenue Is Shrinking
SKOREA-SAMSUNG-TELECOMMUNICATIONS
OilRepublicans Fail to Overturn Obama-Era Safety Rule on Oil Drilling
Energy companies frequently "flare" or burn off vast supplies of methane at drilling sites because it earns less money than oil.
PointCloud

Microsoft Takes Aim at Google and Amazon With a New Recognition Tool

Reuters
11:14 AM ET

Microsoft on Wednesday turned up the heat on other technology giants by launching new image and video recognition products, which could help it court businesses worried about running ads next to offensive content.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said its new Video Indexer can identify faces, voices, and emotions in moving pictures. Separately, its Custom Vision Search lets companies build apps that recognize images with just a few lines of code.

For brands, knowing what's in the videos that they sponsor has become a hot-button issue since major companies began canceling ad deals with Alphabet's Google (googl) this year over hate speech playing on its subsidiary YouTube.

Microsoft's Video Indexer has similarities to a tool Google launched in March; Amazon.com Inc also said last month it could flag insulting images via a cloud-based service.

Microsoft's (msft) latest moves underscore how its focus has evolved from its staple Windows software to the cloud, where it is competing with Amazon to sell data storage and computing power. Extra analytics such as image recognition may prove key to luring Web developers.

"It’s hard to understand what's in the video" the longer it is, said Irving Kwong, a senior product director at Microsoft, in an interview ahead of the company's developer conference Build.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

He said Video Indexer, which analyzes videos far faster than humans can, could help a user "harness and get more out of the video content that you have."

The tools launched in preview by the Microsoft Cognitive Services unit on Wednesday, including a decision recommendation service, have one aim apart from winning business: data.

Microsoft views the tools as a way to put powerful computing into people's hands and improve the tools at the same time, because processing more data is key to reaching artificial intelligence. Others including Amazon (amzn) are pursuing this strategy, with the prize being a new revenue stream.

Research firm International Data Corporation has forecast the market for such tools will balloon to over $47 billion in sales in 2020 from $8 billion in 2016.

Microsoft pulled back the curtain on experiments that are further afield, too. It announced a new Cognitive Labs unit and the so-called Project Prague: technology to allow people to control computers simply with hand gestures.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE