Leadership
Search
NvidiaNvidia Says Toyota Will Use Its Technology for Self-Driving Cars
Nvidia
SNAPSnap Shares Tumble 21% After First Earnings Report
The logo of messaging app Snapchat is seen at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles
James Comey4 Things You Need to Know About Donald Trump’s Firing of James Comey
Fired FBI Director James Comey
laptop banU.S. Likely to Expand Airline Laptop Ban to Europe
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2016
White House

Betsy DeVos Booed During Commencement Speech at Bethune-Cookman University

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:27 PM ET

After a series of gaffes regarding historically black colleges and universities from President Donald Trump's administration, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was met with a chorus of boos as she delivered Bethune-Cookman University's commencement address.

Members of the graduating class of the historically black school turned their backs on DeVos, who was also awarded an honorary degree, as she spoke. A protest of Devos, who was invited by Bethune President Edison Jackson, has been in the works since the school announced that she would speak. The NAACP of Florida also asked the president and board chairman of the Daytona Beach university to step down over the decision.

In a statement, Jackson said, "I am of the belief that it does not benefit our students to suppress voices that we disagree with, or to limit students to only those perspectives that are broadly sanctioned by a specific community."

The response to DeVos comes after Trump suggested funding for historically black colleges might be unconstitutional, which he later took back saying his support for them is "unwavering." In February, DeVos, a school voucher advocate, was criticized after saying that the schools were "pioneers" of "school choice" — the schools were created to educate black students barred from other learning institutions.

Trump also met with heads of historically black schools in February and named Omarosa Manigault as an ambassador to black communities.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE