Most Powerful Women

Women Are the Least Optimistic about America’s Future, Survey Finds

Madeline Farber
3:36 PM ET

Women are generally lacking confidence in America's future, according to a new survey.

Conducted by the Pew Research Center from April 5-11, the survey of 1,501 people finds that men are almost twice as likely as women to have confidence in America's future. A whopping 53% of men said they had a lot of confidence, compared to just 29% of women. Out of all the demographics surveyed (Democratic or Republican, age, and education levels) women were the least confident about the future of America. A total of 1,501 adults were interviewed for the study.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter on the world's most powerful women.

What's more, the 24-point gender confidence gap is far wider now than it was in 2015, according to Pew Research Center. At that time, both genders were almost on par with their confidence in the country's future: Women at 43%, and men at 47%.

While the public reported more optimism than pessimism overall, a smaller percentage of those surveyed expressed confidence in the country’s future than in 2015. According to the study, 41% say they have quite a lot of confidence in the future of the U.S., while another 30% say they only have some confidence. About 28% say they have very little or no confidence at all in the future of the U.S—an increase from just 15% in 2015.

And although differences in views of the country’s future vary across demographic groups, Republicans were generally the most optimistic—well over half (59%) said they had a lot of confidence in the country's future, up from 40% in 2015.

