Fortune Insiders
Search
NvidiaNvidia’s Shares Jump 8% on Strong Chip Sales
Inside The 2016 Consumer Electronics Show
Best CompaniesApple Extends Warranty For This Problem-Plagued Product
Apple's Ipad Pro on Sale in Tokyo
DisneyDisney’s Profit Rises With Help From ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen, Bill Condon And Alan Menken Arrive At Alice Tully Hall For The New York Special Screening Of Disney's Live-Action Adaptation "Beauty And The Beast"
UnitedUnited Airlines Stock Just Hit an All-Time High
Businessman sitting at table blurred in distance, person's back in foreground.
Vincent Hazat—PhotoAlto/Getty Images
Commentary
Leadership

3 Questions You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Ask in Your Job Interview

Kelli Dragovich
4:36 PM ET

The Leadership Insiders network is an online community where the most thoughtful and influential people in business contribute answers to timely questions about careers and leadership. Today’s answer to the question, “What’s your blueprint for finding a new job?" is written by Kelli Dragovich, SVP of People at Hired.

If you’re unfulfilled at work, you’re not alone—nearly half of all employed adults daydream about leaving their job on a monthly basis, according to a Harris Poll commissioned by my company, Hired. And what’s more daunting than staying at the wrong job? Finding the right one. Of those daydreaming of a switch, only 14% are taking steps to make it happen, because finding a job is hard. Most people think job hunting is more stressful than moving, planning a wedding, being trapped in an elevator, or spending a weekend with in-laws.

In the rush to get the job search over with, candidates too often settle for a less-than-ideal role. Having been in a variety of roles and companies over the past 17 years, I know it is not worth staying when you know you’re not in the right place. The good news is that it is possible to take initiative to make a move. Here are a few tips to help you achieve a fresh start:

Watch out for red flags
It’s easy to fall into the trap of feeling like you have to sell yourself during a job interview. Instead, it should be your time to ask questions and really dig into whether the role is the right fit for you.

Related

View of an Apple Store in New York
AppleTrump Shouldn’t Believe Apple’s Promise to Create More American Jobs
Apple
Trump Shouldn’t Believe Apple’s Promise to Create More American Jobs

Don’t be afraid to really probe into your interviewers’ experiences and preferences. Ask questions like: “What’s your least favorite part about your job?” “What have previous people in this role struggled with?” “If you could change one thing about this company, what would it be?” No job is going to be fun all the time, but it’s important for you to look closely for red flags.

Build a network
Professional and personal connections are key to landing a job. Referrals are the primary way working adults found their current job, according to survey responses.

If connecting with strangers seems hard, start by reconnecting with old friends. Surfing through Facebook (fb) and LinkedIn is an effective first step. Set up informational interviews with the people you have existing relationships with. It will give you a better idea about what they do and whether it’s something you’re passionate about.

After you feel more comfortable harnessing existing relationships, branch out to university alumni networks and organizations like Out in Tech and the Professional Women’s Network; knowing that everyone is there for the same reason can make networking feel less awkward and forced. After making an initial connection, follow up by sending a thank-you note, being specific about what you enjoyed chatting about and why you’d like to stay in touch. Citing a specific job of interest listed on the company’s career page is a good way to gather concrete, position-specific information and hopefully benefit from a referral.


Focus your search
There are a number of ways to search for a new job; unfortunately, most don't lead to actually getting hired. Rather than combing through job boards that will inevitably lead to dead ends, take advantage of tools that match opportunities with your experience and research companies you’d really like to work for.

The top two ways working adults generally get jobs are by applying to the company directly (30%) or by a referral from someone who worked at their company (21%). While sites like Monster sound good in theory, the reality is that you’ll be competing with the 427,000 other resumes posted on it each week.

If you’re unhappy at your current role and want to find a job that you love, the stakes are too high to just give up. Roughly 2,000 hours of your life will be spent at work this year, and if you’re unfulfilled and stressed, those hours can cause major damage, like gaining weight, lowering your immune system, and even wreaking havoc on your personal relationships. If you’re dreading going into the office every morning, remember: A job you’ll love is out there and finding it doesn’t need to be stressful. Actually, it may be the best thing you can do for yourself.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE