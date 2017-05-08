Facebook logos pictured on the screens of a smartphone and a laptop computer, in central London on Nov. 21, 2016.

Facebook ( fb ) has taken out ads in British newspapers to raise awareness of the spread of fake news in the run up to the country's general elections on June 8.

The ads—featured in The Guardian , The Times , and the Daily Telegraph —include a checklist of 10 things Facebook users can do to help determine whether a story is trustworthy. These include examining the date of a report, investigating its sources, and considering whether it is intended as satire, the BBC reports .

"People want to see accurate information on Facebook and so do we," said Simon Milner, Facebook's U.K. director of policy. "To help people spot false news we are showing tips to everyone on Facebook on how to identify if something they see is false."

Facebook came under fire for failing to stymie the spread of fake news during the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign—a charge Mark Zuckerberg initially refuted . Last month, the social media giant acknowledged that its platform was being used to manipulate public opinion and vowed to undertake what it called “information operations” to counter this.

For more on fake news on Facebook, watch Fortune's video:

Earlier in April, Facebook took out similar ads in German newspapers, which also advised readers on how to discern spurious stories.