Tech
Search
MPWTiffany Trump Is Going to Law School
2016 Republican National Convention
public healthYour Zip Code Is One of the Strongest Indicators of When You’ll Die
175139344
Donald TrumpHere’s How Much It Costs Taxpayers for Donald Trump to Stay at His Weekend Getaways
The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
AdvertisingPeople Are Confused About Dove’s New Body Wash Bottles
Apple CEO Tim Cook revealing the last iPhone
Apple CEO Tim Cook revealing the last iPhone Bloomberg via Getty Images
Best Companies

Apple Is the First Company Worth Over $800 Billion

Jonathan Vanian
5:18 PM ET

Apple's market capitalization briefly crossed the $800 billion threshold for the first time on Monday, marking another major milestone for the world's most valuable company.

Following a positive analyst report, Apple’s shares (aapl) rose over 3% in midday trading to a record high of $153.70. At one point, the company's market value rose above $800 billion before retreating below that barrier.

Apple's shares closed up 2.7% for the day at $153.01, good for a market value of $797.8 billion.

Investors were buoyed by a positive research note early in the day from analyst Brian White of investment firm Drexel Hamilton, in which he raised his price target for Apple shares from $185 to $202, implying a market value of over $1 trillion. White acknowledged the perception that Apple may need another big hit and that it’s “valuation has been depressed for years as investors grew concerned that Apple would fall victim to the missteps of consumer electronic companies of the past.”

However, White remained optimistic, arguing that Apple “has proven its resilience through its unique ability to develop hardware, software and services that work seamlessly together.”

The analyst's comments come after Apple recently reported mixed quarterly earnings in which it said it sold fewer iPhones than expected. The company’s flagship smartphone accounts for the bulk of its overall sales, and analysts have questioned whether the company can create another blockbuster consumer product that rivals the iPhone.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook blamed the iPhone’s declining sales on leaked reports and rumors of future iPhone models, suggesting that consumers were not upgrading their phones to the latest model in anticipation that future models would be superior.

For more about technology and finance, watch:

Alphabet[/f500link], the parent company of Google (goog), is the second most valuable company with a market cap of $653 billion as of Monday followed by Microsoft at $532 billion.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE