It may be Cinco de Mayo, but in Omaha, Neb., it's the eve of the event known as Woodstock for Capitalists. Warren Buffett hosts his Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on Saturday, May 6. While more than 40,000 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are expected to attend in person, you can now live stream the festivities from the comfort of your couch.

For the second year in a row, investors and Buffett disciples will be able to watch the Oracle of Omaha talk stocks and munch on See's Candies via a webcast. Whether you're a shareholder of Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway ( brk.a ) or just a fan, here's how to catch every minute.

When is the Berkshire Hathaway meeting?

The live stream begins around 9 a.m. local time in Omaha (10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT). But expect the real fun to begin around 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET, when Buffett and Berkshire's vice chairman Charlie Munger begin answering questions from a panel that includes Fortune's own editor emeritus Carol Loomis. The Q&A wraps up around 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the webcast?

Watch the full Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting streamed live by Yahoo ( yhoo ) here at this link .

In Buffett's annual letter to shareholders this year, he wrote that last year's first-ever webcast of the meeting drew 1.1 million live viewers, and another 11.5 million unique visitors watched replays. "The production was a success in all respects," Buffett wrote—even though, he added, it reduced the usual Omaha foot traffic by about 10%.

"Berkshire’s thank-you mail for initiating the webcast included many notes from three constituencies: the elderly who find travel difficult; the thrifty who find it expensive to travel to Omaha; and those who cannot attend a Saturday meeting for religious reasons," Buffett wrote.