Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Rocksbox Jewelry Subscription

What it is: Rocksbox is a $21 per month subscription-based jewelry rental service with free shipping both ways.
What your recipient needs to do: She creates an online profile to redeem the gift card you sent. Then, she adds jewelry pieces to her Wish List from which a stylist learns her taste. She simply sends the box back in the same packaging with a pre-paid return shipping label. According to the company website, she can exchange her box as often as she wants, even every week, with no extra cost.
A Rocksbox gift card means no more guesswork for you. She can also keep any of the pieces she loves at a discounted price. Rocksbox provides $21 'Shine credit' every month to be used toward the in-box purchases.
