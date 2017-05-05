Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
YouTubeYouTube Is In a Race With Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon Over TV’s Future
YouTube At Vidcon
DisneyDisney’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Sequel Set to Launch a Blockbuster Debut
Marvel's Guardians Of The GalaxyL to R: Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista)Ph: Film Frame©Marvel 2014
Airlines15 Serious And Not-So Serious Rules For Airline Travel Today
Travelers form a long security check line that is extended out of departure lounge at Los Angeles a
Sally Yates3 Things to Know About Sally Yates’ Congressional Testimony
Justice Department, EPA Announce $15 Billion Settlement In VW Emissions Fraud
stocks
More firms are going public. Photograph by Getty Images
Market Intelligence

The Biotech IPO Market May Be Headed for a Comeback

Sy Mukherjee
3:14 PM ET

2014 was a watershed year for biotech companies going public. Just how hot was the market? Consider this: There were 71 biotech IPOs in 2014, making up about one in four of all U.S. IPOs that year.

The flurry calmed down considerably in the ensuing years. In fact, in 2016, there were just 42 IPOs across the entire health care sector. But there have been five biotech IPOs so far in the second quarter of 2017 after a sluggish start in the first quarter, including two on Thursday: Ovid Therapeutics and Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, which is creating migraine and neurological disorder drugs. In Biohaven's case, the firm managed to raise a robust $168 million in its public offering.

There's still a long way to go in 2017, and it's unclear if the market can heat up enough to get anywhere close to the 2014 numbers. But it appears that biopharma companies are willing to go public again after a big slump amid last year's drug pricing backlash and the presidential election.

This essay appears in today's edition of the Fortune Brainstorm Health Daily. Get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE