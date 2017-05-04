Walmart Files Patent for Amazon Dash Rival

Walmart has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon .com's Wi-Fi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.

The patent, filed in October, would be the first of Walmart's ( wmt ) more than 800 patents and applications to focus on Internet of Things (IoT) and branches into shoppers' homes, CB Insights said.

Walmart's system would require less effort than Amazon 's, a CB Insights blog post said.

"While Dash buttons still require users to press a physical button separate from the product, Wal-Mart aims to integrate IoT into the products themselves for automatic re-ordering with no user input at all," the blog post said.