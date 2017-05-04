Finance
Search
ChinaGigantic Sandstorm Envelops Beijing and Northern China
Sandstorm Hits Beijing
Best BuyBest Buy Will Now Sell Vivint’s Smart Home Installation Services
wealth managementUBS Is Hiring 100 Wealth Management Advisers for Hong Kong’s Millionaires
HONG KONG-TOURISM-ECONOMY-LIFESTYLE
aviationAmerican Airlines Cuts Two Inches of Legroom on Some Seats in New Jets
American Airlines Implements Service Fee
Views Of Financial District As HSBC Says Companies Already Re-Routing Business Due To Brexit
Pedestrians cross a foot bridge towards the offices of global financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan on April 18, 2017. Chris Ratcliffe—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Brexit

J.P. Morgan Plans Post-Brexit Exodus From London to Offices in Europe

Ryan Kilpatrick
2:56 AM ET

Banking giant J.P. Morgan Chase (jpyyl) could move as many as 1,000 jobs from its London office to locations in the European Union after the United Kingdom formally leaves the EU.

The U.S. investment bank confirmed its post-Brexit retreat from Canary Wharf this week, saying it will relocate hundreds of London-based employees to Dublin, Frankfurt, Luxembourg and other cities within the 28-nation bloc, Bloomberg reports.

Before last year's referendum on Britain's EU membership, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon told staff that up to 4,000 positions could leave the U.K. depending on how the government fared in negotiations.

J.P. Morgan is not the only finance firm planning to move jobs from the British capital.

For more about Brexit, watch Fortune's video:

Standard Chartered (scbff) also announced this week it would take its EU base to the German financial hub Frankfurt. Morgan Stanley (ms) and Goldman Sachs (gs) are considering following suit, while Barclays (bcs) has been eying the Irish capital.

British Prime Minister Theresa May formalized proceedings to leave the EU in March, kicking off a divorce process set to take two years.

According to the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, the decision to withdraw from the union could see as many as 30,000 banking and financial services jobs leave British shores.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE