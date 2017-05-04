On Point

Facebook responds to accusations of gender bias in engineering

Last year, a longtime female Facebook engineer generated data purporting to show that code written by women engineers was more likely to be rejected than code written by men – 35% more likely in fact. Since then, the company has been scrambling to confirm or explain her findings, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. After running their own internal investigation, the company now explains that the success gap is because of rank, not gender. Now concerned employees view this as evidence that women hired in at the same time as men are not being promoted as quickly. Women make up just 17% of technical roles at Facebook, but ranks within technical departments are not broken out in the company’s diversity report.

Facebook Live users call for the company to do more

While the Facebook Live service is great for some things, like live-streaming church services, the horrors that occasionally pop up on individual feeds is hardly worth the risk. This describes the blessing and the curse of Facebook for Carissa Godbott, who attends church near where Robert Godwin, Sr. was murdered. The company has since hired 3,000 more people to review content looking to shield people from live-streamed sexual assaults and violence. But the many people USA Today interviewed for this story remain wary at best. Special shout-out to tech writer Jessica Guynn for her effortless reliance on diverse “real people” for insightful commentary and actionable suggestions – 100% of the Facebook users quoted were women, and 60% were women of color.

A smart explainer of the H-1B visa debate

The H-1B visa system is the largest guest worker program the U.S. offers, as complex as it is vast. Because it allows companies to hire workers with specialized skills that may be hard to find, it disproportionately benefits tech firms. Many worry that the system displaces American workers as it imports foreign-born talent at lower pay. This piece from HBR digs expertly into the debate and provides lots of supporting data. (It’s a must bookmark.) Here’s just one example: While the typical image of the H-1B worker is of a high-priced engineer striding confidently across Apple’s campus, in fact, a large percentage are hired in at entry level wages for outsourced IT and consulting work – and who do replace higher paid American techies who work in-house.

A Mississippi funeral home refuses to transport and cremate the body of a gay man

After a 52-year devoted partnership and legally-sanctioned marriage, Jack Zawadski lost his husband Robert Huskey after a short decline. They’d lived together in Picayune, Miss. for two decades. Yet when Zawadski sought the services of the Picayune Funeral Home, he was shocked to learn that they’d refused to pick up Huskey’s body from the nursing home after his paperwork cited his same sex husband as next of kin. "Bob was my life, and we had always felt so welcome in this community. And then, at a moment of such personal pain and loss, to have someone do what they did to me, to us, to Bob, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Zawadski. The family scrambled to find another option; the nearest other facility with an on-site crematorium was 90 miles away. Zawadski has filed a discrimination suit against the funeral home.

The really good coal jobs require suits and ties

If you’re looking for a good ‘have vs have-not’ story, add this to your list. New analysis of government data show that from 2004 to 2016, the average annual wage for chief executives ($200,000) in the coal industry grew as much as five times faster than those of lower-paying jobs, like construction or machine operation ($35,000). Coal executive pay also grew faster than their counterparts in other industries across the country, while pay for construction type jobs in coal failed to keep pace with similar jobs in other fields. The over-compensation seems to be an attempt by boards to keep top talent from fleeing. But that can backfire says one analyst. “[Y]ou’re not incentivizing them to shift to another approach, like making a transition toward more renewables.” Tell that to the mostly union-less miners who are now competing for temporary low-wage jobs with no benefits: One ad for an underground mining job in Pennsylvania offered $17 an hour.

