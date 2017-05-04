Tech
Search
airline passengersUnited Prepares for a Second Congressional Grilling Over Passenger Dragging Incident
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz (left) testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee about oversight of U.S. airline customer service.
Star WarsGoogle Play Taps Into Star Wars Day Mania With Gaming Deals
sneaker warsAdidas Shares Hit Record After It Outgrows Nike in the U.S. and China
New Adidas AG CEO Plans Fast-Fashion Focus To Catch Up To Nike Inc.
StreamingHBO Is Going to Pull Its Shows From Amazon’s Streaming Service
space

Elon Musk Wants to Begin Launching SpaceX’s 4,000 Internet Satellites in 2019

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:28 AM ET

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is planning to launch 4,425 satellites to provide high-speed internet to the world.

According to CNBC, SpaceX's Vice President of Satellite Government Affairs Patricia Cooper said Wednesday that the company will begin testing on the satellites later this year. Cooper also said that a prototype will be launched before next year and another again in early 2018. He added that SpaceX wants to begin launching the actual satellite system in 2019.

Musk's company previously filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to launch the satellite system, but provided few details on how it would be rolled out.

"Once fully deployed, the SpaceX System will pass over virtually all parts of the Earth’s surface and therefore, in principle, have the ability to provide ubiquitous global service," the FCC application reads. "Every point on the Earth’s surface will see, at all times, a SpaceX satellite."

These are not the only big plans for the Tesla CEO. In a TED talk, Musk said that he is also working on creating an underground freeway via The Boring Company, which he founded in 2016. He also sees Hyperloop—his planned above-ground transit system that would propel passenger pods at airliner speeds—as useful for travel between Washington D.C. and New York City.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE