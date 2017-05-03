Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
UberFormer Waymo Engineer Got $250 Million in Uber Stock After Leaving Alphabet
Marco Rubio Speech On Innovation At Uber's DC Offices
Brainstorm Health 2017This Is What’s Missing in the Data-Centric Approach to Cancer
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Federal ReserveFed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged and Downplays Weak First Quarter
The U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
2017 Brainstorm HealthHow Obamacare Uncertainty Is Helping Venture Capitalists
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Vikram Damodaran, Chief Product Officer, Sustainable Health Solutions, GE Healthcare Charit Bhograj, Chief Executive Officer, Tricog Health Stuart Isett Photograph by Stuart Isett/Fortu
2017 Brainstorm Health

How Cloud Computing Is Turning the Tide on Heart Attacks

Jeff John Roberts
2:41 PM ET

When tech people talk about "the cloud," it often comes across as an abstract computer concept. But a visit to a village in India shows how cloud computing can bring about enormous change in far-flung places, and quite literally save lives.

On Wednesday, at the Fortune Brainstorm Health summit in San Diego, cardiologist Charit Bhograj spoke to a medical counterpart in India who was in the course of treating a rural man with chest pains.

As the doctors explained, it was recently impossible to offer advanced heart treatment in poor villages: It cost too much to administer an Electrocardiogram (EKG) and, even if you could get an EKG, the local physician was not in a position to interpret it.

This situation has changed dramatically, however, with the advent of portable EKG devices, specialized software and cloud computing.

In the course of a 10-minute presentation, the audience watched as the physician in India took an EKG reading from the man with chest pains, and relayed the results to Bhograj in San Diego. Bhograj then assessed the results and typed his advice into a tool called Tricog, which the Indian doctor then downloaded via a smartphone app.

This arrangement, which relied on a EKG device supplied by GE Health, represents a striking advancement in technology. But it also has huge health implications.

"It will change the odds of a heart attack taking your life from 80% to an 80% chance you will survive," said Bhograj, explaining how cloud-based medical services are transforming cardiac health in rural areas.

And according to Vikram Damodaran, the chief product officer of Sustainable Health Solutions at GE Healthcare, the transformation is only beginning. He explained that GE has made investments worth $300 million in the public health system in recent years, and that the sort of services appearing in rural India are also expanding to Southeast Asia and Africa.

All of this confirms an observation this morning by Fortune President Alan Murray—that there's an incredible burst of innovation taking place in the health care industry right now.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE