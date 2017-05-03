Most Powerful WomenJane Goodall Asks Ivanka Trump to ‘Stand With Us’ After Being Quoted in Her Book
Disneynature With The Cinema Society Host The Premiere Of "Born In China"
UberUber Is Facing the Possible Shutdown of Its Self-Driving Car Program
SECWall Street Lawyer Jay Clayton Confirmed as Trump’s SEC Chair
SEC Approves Systemic-Risk Reporting Rule For Hedge Fund Firms
iPhone salesApple Suppliers’ Shares Are Dropping on Weak iPhone Sales
U.S.-NEW YORK-IPHONE 7-IPHONE 7 PLUS-RELEASED
Time Warner

King Kong and Batman Lift Time Warner Above Expectations

Reuters
7:38 AM ET

Time Warner, which is being bought by AT&T, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by the success of its movies Kong: Skull Island and The LEGO Batman Movie in the first quarter.

Revenue from Warner Bros, which includes the movie business and is the company's biggest unit by revenue, rose 8.2% to $3.37 billion.

As of April 30, Kong: Skull Island had grossed more than $562 million globally, according to tracking firm Box Office Mojo.

The LEGO Batman Movie grossed more than $308 million globally, as of April 30, according to Box Office Mojo.

Revenue from Home Box Office (HBO), known for its hugely popular show Game of Thrones, rose 4.1% to $1.57 billion. The latest season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in July this year.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.66 per share, beating the average analysts' estimate of $1.45 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Like other media companies, Time Warner (twx) has also been struggling to keep its viewers hooked to its channels, at a time when most audience are flocking to online streaming services such as Netflix (nflx) and Amazon.com's Prime (amzn).

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

This has resulted in shorter TV seasons and hurt writers' earnings, who are paid per episode. Hollywood writers and representatives of movie studios reached a tentative deal on Tuesday, averting a second strike in 10 years.

The company's net income increased to $1.42 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.21 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.74 billion from $7.31 billion.

Time Warner said on Wednesday it was on track to close its merger with AT&T before the end of 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump has, during his election campaign, opposed the $85.4 billion deal.

Analysts on an average had expected revenue of $7.67 billion.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE