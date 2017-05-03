Tech
Shares in Payments Company Square Rise 5% on Smaller-Than-Expected Loss

Square, the payments company co-founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network and costs fell.

The company's gross payment volume - the total dollar amount of all card payments processed by sellers - jumped 33% to $13.65 billion.

The San Francisco-based company's shares (sq) were up 5% at $19.14 in after-hours trading.

Square facilitates payments between businesses and customers by using a credit card reader that turns any cellphone into a payment terminal.

The company, which started as a pure payment processor, is also expanding into new areas, offering a host of services that include lending unit Square Capital, food ordering service Caviar and peer-to-peer payment service Square Cash.

Square also made its foray in the UK by launching its services in March. Outside the United States, it operates in Canada, Japan and Australia.

Square also raised its 2017 total revenue forecast to $2.12 billion-$2.16 billion from $2.09 billion-$2.15 billion.

The company said net loss narrowed to $15.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $96.8 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Square lost 5 cents per share, which was lower than the average analyst estimate of 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating expenses fell about 10% to $187.51 million.

Net revenue jumped 21.7% to $461.55 million, beating estimates of $450.7 million.

Shares of Square, which went public in November 2015, had risen 34% this year through Wednesday's close.

