You Can No Longer Buy Skippy Peanut Butter in Canada

Skippy brand peanut-butter sits on display in a supermarket in Princeton, Illinois, U.S. Photograph by Daniel Acker — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Skippy Peanut Butter is no longer being sold in Canada.

A spokesperson for the peanut butter's manufacturer, U.S.-based Hormel Foods , told CBC News that this decision was a difficult one. But due to competition and pricing that hurt the brand's profitability in Canada's market, the company decided to pull the brand—both smooth and crunchy varieties—from the country's grocery store shelves.

Hormel made this decision months ago, but now grocery stores are getting to the end of their supply and Canadians are desperate to find and stockpile remaining jars, according to CBC. While customers can still buy the product on Amazon's Canadian website, the prices are higher than what they're used to in-store. And one loyal customer told CBC that Kraft peanut butter isn't a suitable alternative because "it's just not as creamy, doesn't spread right."

Sylvain Charlebois, a professor at Dalhousie University specializing in food distribution and policy, suggested to CBC that Canada's small population could have also prompted Hormel to withdraw the product from the country.

"[Canada is] a vast country with only 36 million people. The distribution costs are really high," Charlebois told CBC, adding that additional labeling for the country's numerous French speakers may have played a role in the decision, too.