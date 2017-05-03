International
Search
Brainstorm HealthWhy America’s Top Bosses Love Sleep and Meditation
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
Brainstorm HealthJoe Biden on His New Cancer Initiative, Drug Prices, and Donald Trump
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: May 3
ChinaChina Has Tightened Its Grip on Online News With Sweeping New Controls
CHINA-POLITICS-CONGRESS-INTERNET
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop Interview
Julie Bishop, Australia's foreign minister, during an interview in Singapore, on March 13, 2017.  Ore Huiying—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Australia

Chinese Delegation’s Behavior at Diamond Conference Described as ‘Disgusting’

Ryan Kilpatrick
3:30 AM ET

Australians hosting an international meeting on the trade in conflict diamonds have described "disgusting" and "extraordinary" scenes as Chinese delegates disrupted an official Indigenous ceremony to welcome the country's guests.

Representatives from Beijing interrupted the opening to the Kimberley Process meeting in Perth to pressure the hosts into ejecting a group of observers from Taiwan, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The delegation reportedly used their microphone to speak over a senior Australian official, who was introducing Foreign Minister Julie Bishop. The Chinese delegates continued to cause a disturbance until a point of order addressing the presence of Taiwanese participants was introduced as the first item on the meeting's agenda.

A high-level Australian attendee told the Sydney Morning Herald that "It was extraordinary, so uncalled for and so inappropriate, and so disrespectful.” An Australian diamond executive also described the scene as a “shocking act of disrespect.”

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it raised concerns over the Chinese delegation's behavior with the country's ambassador. However, Canberra acceded to the delegation's demands and asked the Taiwanese observers to leave the conference.

For more on Australia, watch Fortune's video:

China considers Taiwan, a democracy of more than 23 million people and the ninth-biggest economy in Asia, a breakaway province that will one day be reunited with the mainland, and regularly blocks its participation in international events. Tensions between Beijing and Taipei are fraught, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump received a phone call from Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen and threatened to renegotiate the "one China" principle, which states both Taiwan and the mainland are part of the same nation.

First initiated in 2000, the Kimberley Process is a meeting that brings together governments, industry and civil society to stop the trade of rough diamonds used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments.

[SMH]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE