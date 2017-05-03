Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Brainstorm HealthHere’s What NFL Player Darrell Stuckey Wore to Train Smarter
Darrell Stuckey, Safety, Los Angeles Chargers, National Football League
Brainstorm HealthThe Next Big Breakthrough in Drugs May Be How You Take Them
Fortune Brainstorm Health 2017
WhatsappWhatsApp Is Working Again After a Global Outage
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Brainstorm HealthWhy Brain-Scanning Headsets May Play a Big Role In Health Care
Dr. Olivier Oullier, Neuroscientist & Former Head, Global Strategy in Health and Health Care, World Economic Forum Yao Zhao, Cello Principal, San Diego Symphony Interviewer: Dr. David B. Agus, USC
Brainstorm Health

Black Eyed Peas Musician ‘Taboo’ Shares His Cancer Story

Leena Rao
May 03, 2017

Jimmy “Taboo” Gomez, a singer with the hip hop band Black Eyed Peas, was shocked when he heard the "C" word in an emergency room.

The six-time Grammy winner had suffered from chronic pain after he fell off a stage in 2006. In 2014, he was feeling the pain intensify in his back and abdomen, and went to the emergency room. After a few tests, the doctor came to Taboo and told him he had testicular cancer.

"The first thing I felt was shock and confusion. I could only think about my kids," Taboo said at Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference in San Diego on Wednesday,

The next day, he went into surgery, followed by an aggressive chemotherapy. "There were times I wanted to give up," he said. "It was brutal."

His cancer is now in remission.

These days Taboo is trying to help provide better health care access on Native American reservations. He's also visiting cancer centers to give patients emotional and mental support.

In addition to his new missions, he says he's also been blessed in other ways after cancer. Despite concerns that he may not be able to have a child after his chemotherapy, Taboo and his wife welcomed a baby girl in 2015.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE