Starbucks

Starbucks Latest Secret Drink Is a Mermaid Frappuccino

Jennifer Calfas
8:31 AM ET

Unicorn Frappuccinos are so last month.

A Starbucks barista invented a new colorful, sugary drink for Starbucks patrons: the Mermaid Frappuccino.

While not officially promoted by Starbucks locations across the country, the Mermaid Frappuccino offers a new option of magical frappuccinos from the coffee giant.

The drink, which is purple and green, is made from vanilla bean, blended black blackberries and matcha powder, according to Cosmopolitan. Starbucks barista and blogger Jócelyn Freeman, known as The Modern Barista, created the drink after her location immediately sold out of the Unicorn Frappuccino during its limited engagement in April.

The drink is similar to Starbucks's Pokémon Go Frappuccino, which was sold for a limited time last year.

And while the Mermaid drink is not officially on the menu, Cosmopolitan ordered it at a local Starbucks and the barista was able to whip one up. The drink itself is good for customers who like matcha and sweetness, according to the magaizine.

Due to the success of the Unicorn Frappuccino, Starbucks plans to roll out more drinks similar to the color-changing hit, which was only available for five days last month.

