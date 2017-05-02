Disney World Bans Marijuana From Its Florida Theme Parks

Walt Disney World has prohibited any marijuana on its grounds, including medical marijuana, which is legal in Florida.

The change is reflected on the theme park's website, where marijuana is included as a prohibited item along with alcoholic beverages and illegal substances.

"Although some states have legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use, marijuana remains illegal under federal law, a spokesperson for Disney told WESH-TV. "We are revising our rules to clarify that marijuana is not permitted on our property."

Although recreational marijuana is illegal in Florida — possession of more than 20 grams is considered a felony — the state does allow medical marijuana.