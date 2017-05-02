Tech
Search
HollywoodHollywood Writers Resume Their Talks as a Strike Deadline Looms
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks ? 2014
TradeWhy Your Smashed Avocado on Toast Is Even More Expensive This Year
MEXICO-AGRICULTURE-AVOCADOS
Federal ReserveFederal Reserve to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged Until June
U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-FEDERAL RESERVE-INTEREST RATES-RAISING
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: May 2
Sportel Asia Conference
Visitors and exhibitors network at the Tencent booth during the Sportel Asia Conference on March 15, 2016 in Singapore.  Sean Lee—Getty Images/Sportel
Artificial Intelligence

Chinese Social Media Giant Tencent Steps Up Its A.I. Push With a Research Lab in Seattle

Reuters
3:49 AM ET

Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings (tcehy) said Tuesday it will open an artificial intelligence (AI) research facility in Seattle in the United States, to be led by former Microsoft (msft) scientist Yu Dong.

Yu, who has been appointed as deputy head of Tencent 's AI Lab division, will run the new lab as well as spearhead research in speech recognition and natural language understanding, the company said.

Tencent , which owns the popular WeChat messaging app, is Asia's most valuable company with a market capitalization of nearly $300 billion.

Shenzhen-headquartered Tencent is one of a number of Chinese technology juggernauts that are stepping up efforts in AI research. Tencent 's WeChat has more than 889 million monthly active users.

Tencent has more than 50 researchers and more than 200 engineers at its AI Lab in Shenzhen, which was established in April 2016, according to the company.

For more on artificial intelligence, watch Fortune's video:

China's "Big Three" tech firms - Tencent , Baidu (bidu) and Alibaba (baba) - have been competing to attract top-notch talent.

Yu, a speech recognition and deep learning expert, was the principal researcher at Microsoft Research Institute's Speech and Dialog Gro up before joining Tencent .

Baidu suffered a setback to its AI ambitions after its chief scientist Andrew Ng resigned in March, shortly before Tencent announced it has poached Baidu's former big data director Zhang Tong to head up its AI Lab.

Yu is looking to build a team of around 20 for the Seattle lab, according to Tencent .

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE