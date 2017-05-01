PoliticsCongress Reaches $1 Trillion Spending Deal to Fund Government Through September
US-POLITICS-BUDGET
The 21st Century Fox logo is seen outside the News Corporation headquarters in New York
Earns Exxon Mobil
President Trump Participates Signs Education Federalism Executive Order
FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-TWITTER
A picture taken on Dec.28, 2016 shows logos of news and social networking service Twitter.  Loic Venance—AFP/Getty Images
Twitter

Twitter Partners With Bloomberg to Stream 24-Hour TV News

Reuters
12:33 AM ET

Twitter (twtr) is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The channel, which is yet to be named and is expected to begin operations this fall, would be announced Monday, WSJ said.

Twitter's user growth has stalled in the past few quarters and the company has been trying to convince advertisers that it will strengthen its user base.

As part of its efforts, it has updated its product offerings including live video broadcasts from its app and launched new features to attract users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in an internal memo last October one of the company's missions was defined as being the "people's news network".

For more on Twitter, watch Fortune's video:

Twitter has made a push into news and sports on mobile devices last year and this foray could pique the interest of a media company as an acquirer, analysts have said.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
