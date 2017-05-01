Tech
Search
Digital HealthThis App Is Helping Businesses Get Creative With Mental Health Care
Guests gather for Talkspace's Reshaping Behavioral Heath Conference held in San Francisco on April 25, 2017.
Best CompaniesApple’s Cash Coffers to Swell to $250 Billion
Apple : Press Day In Paris
Leadership5 Ways to Make a Great First Impression at Work
TargetTarget CEO Brian Cornell Got a Huge Pay Cut
Brian Cornell, CEO of Target
Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Questioned Over Bribery Allegations
A Samsung flag flies outside the company's headquarters on Jan. 12, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.  Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Samsung

6 People Killed in Crane Collapse at a Samsung Shipyard

Reuters
9:51 AM ET

Six people died and more than 20 were injured when a crane collapsed at a Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea on Monday, Yonhap News Agency said.

The incident took place during the construction of an oil platform for French energy company Total's Martin Linge field off Norway. The extent of any damage to the platform was not immediately clear, a Total spokesman in Norway said.

Total and Samsung Heavy said it was also not clear how the incident might affect delivery of the platform, which was expected to start producing oil and gas in the North Sea in 2018.

"It's too early to say what would be the consequences for delivering the platform, but for the time being all work at the yard has been stopped and the investigation is ongoing," said Leif Harald Halvorsen, a spokesman for Total's Norwegian subsidiary.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

South Korea's Yonhap said 22 people were injured, including three severely.

"The crane fell onto the platform's well bay module, where the people were working," Halvorsen said.

No Total employees were killed or injured in the incident, which took place around 05:45 GMT at the shipyard in Geoje, he added.

Total owns a 51% stake in the Martin Linge license, while Norwegian state-owned Petoro has 30% and Statoil 18%.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE