The White House Has a New Council Focused on Technology

Maya Rhodan
1:06 PM ET

President Donald Trump is eager to transform the way the government uses and delivers digital services.

To ensure this happens, Trump signed an executive order Monday to establish a technology council that aims to bolster information technology use. Dubbed the American Technology Council, members will primarily work to coordinate the "vision, strategy, and direction for the Federal Government's use of information technology and the delivery of services through information technology," according to the order.

President Trump will serve as chair, and other members include Vice President Mike Pence, the Secretaries of Defense and Commerce, Homeland Security, the Chief Technology Officer, as well as dozens of other senior tech officials working in the White House.

The order indicates that the council's director may invite additional attendees to their meetings.

While the White House's relationship with Silicon Valley has gotten off to a shaky start, this new council focused on tech issues could signal the start of a new chapter. Many tech leaders have been critical of Trump, particularly because of the administration's controversial travel ban. Others have worked with Trump in a more business capacity. For example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on the president's business advisory council.

Names of additional ATC members have not yet been released.

