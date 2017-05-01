Leadership
Search
Most Powerful WomenDonald Trump Is Ending Michelle Obama’s ‘Let Girls Learn’ Program
BRITAIN-US-DIPLOMACY-WOMEN-EDUCATION
predatory lendingSupreme Court Says Cities Can Sue Banks Over Predatory Lending to Minorities
TwitterHere’s What’s Interesting About The Twitter-Bloomberg Video Deal
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala
AirbnbAirbnb and San Francisco Settle Over Short-Term Rental Law
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
OneTime

President Trump Is Considering Breaking Up Big Banks

Reuters
2:05 PM ET

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.

Trump's comments could give a push to efforts to revive the Depression-era Glass-Steagall law that separated commercial lending from investment banking. Reviving such a law would require an act by Congress.

"I’m looking at that right now,” Trump said on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg News in the Oval Office. “There’s some people that want to go back to the old system, right? So we’re going to look at that.”

While campaigning for president, Trump had expressed support on the campaign trail for a "21st-century Glass-Steagall."

One of Trump's top economic advisers, Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, reiterated Trump's support for the concept during a private meeting with lawmakers on April 6, a White House spokesperson told Reuters.

U.S. stocks sharply pared gains on Monday after Trump's comments and the S&P 500 bank index dropped nearly 1 percent before rebounding

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE