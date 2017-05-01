Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
OneTimePresident Trump Is Considering Breaking Up Big Banks
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
TwitterHere’s What’s Interesting About The Twitter-Bloomberg Video Deal
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala
AirbnbAirbnb and San Francisco Settle Over Short-Term Rental Law
Wall StreetBig Bank Stocks Drop Sharply After Trump Says He Might Break Them Up
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
Girl making blue glitter slime
Girl making blue glitter slime MamiGibbs—Getty Images
public health

Slime-Making Ingredient Prompts Concern After Reports of Burns

Mahita Gajanan
1:15 PM ET

The use of the cleaning product borax in the making of slime, a process that has gained popularity on social media recently, has prompted concern following reports that it causes burns.

Borax, also known as sodium borate, is used in several household cleaning materials such as stain removers and deodorizers. But recently, students taking part in the growing trend of creating their own slime — boosted by platforms like Instagram — have been mixing the cleaning ingredient with water, glue and food coloring to create the stretchy substance.

But the trend may have a harmful side effect.

The Guardian reported that the use of borax, a mild irritant, has concerned parents after reports emerged that it caused burns on multiple children.

In February, one mother shared photos on Facebook showing burns on her daughter's hands that she said she got after making slime using instructions on YouTube.

A month later, an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts suffered second and third-degree burns to her hands after making slime every day for months, CBS News reported.

This year, Elmer's glue reported that it had more than doubled its sales in December and grew overall in the second half of 2016 because of the slime-making trend.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE