Finance
Search
Russia SanctionsExxonMobil Just Challenged Trump to Get Serious With Russia Policy
Earns Exxon Mobil
TwitterPresident Trump Has Lost His Twitter Mojo
President Trump Participates Signs Education Federalism Executive Order
Congress‘Winning Isn’t Everything’: Longtime Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Retiring in 2018
Florida GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Denounces Trump Immigration Orders
TransportationDelta Airlines Defends Pilot Who ‘Deescalated’ Altercation at Atlanta Airport
Utah Scenics
The 21st Century Fox logo is seen outside the News Corporation headquarters in New York
The 21st Century Fox logo is seen outside the News Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, April 29, 2016.  Brendan McDermid—Reuters
Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox In Talks with Blackstone to Buy Tribune Media

Reuters
Apr 30, 2017

Twenty-First Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone Group (bx) about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Blackstone, the largest manager of private equity and real estate assets, would provide the cash, while Fox, the owner of Fox News Channel and other assets, would provide the TV stations for the joint venture, according to one of the sources.

Another source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said bids are due on Thursday.

Representatives for Tribune Media and Blackstone declined to comment. Fox could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Financial Times first reported the negotiations.

Nexstar Media Group (nxst) has also been carrying out due diligence on Tribune Media, and is weighing a bid this week, according to two sources. Nexstar could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is also bidding for Tribune Media, Reuters reported in March.

For more on Blackstone watch Fortune's video:

The potential bid from Blackstone and Fox comes less than two weeks after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE