Leadership
Search
AirbnbAirbnb Will Let California Screen Some Hosts For Racial Bias
Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky As Company Plans Africa Expansion
donald trump presidencyPeople’s Climate March Fills D.C. Streets On Trump’s 100th Day
US-SCIENCE-ENVIRONMENT-PEOPLE-POLITICS
Best CompaniesApple Looks to NASA as Possible Apple Car Revs Up
WearablesFitbit Disputes Woman’s Claim That Her Flex 2 Tracker ‘Exploded’ on Its Own
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook. Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Surprised an Ohio Family at Their House for Dinner

Aric Jenkins
2:34 PM ET

An Ohio family was shocked to find Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at their front door, after they had received word just 20 minutes prior that they would be dining with a "mystery guest."

Zuckerberg dined with the Moore family on Friday in Newton Falls, a town roughly 55 miles from Cleveland, according to the Vindicator. Zuckerberg had asked his staff to locate Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in November, according to the newspaper, and they identified Daniel Moore, who had been quoted while he was campaigning for the president on Cleveland.com.

But the dinner was not entirely political. The Moore family told the Vindicator that they discussed their work with an orphanage in Uganda, which Zuckerberg said he would plan a benefit fundraiser for.

"He cares very much about family and about community," Moore told the Vindicator. "And he’s taking steps to do a lot of very positive things with his money."

Zuckerberg is in the midst of a nationwide tour announced in January to visit people in all 50 states.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE