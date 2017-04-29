After Fyre Festival Debacle, Twitter Seethes With Vicious Attacks On The Wealthy

Recording artist Ja Rule, one of the organizers of the ill-fated Fyre festival, attends the after party for "JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE" and the grand opening of Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace on January 21, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller Getty Images

Schadenfreude is a powerful force, especially when you add class resentment to the mix. As news of the chaotic unraveling of the Fyre music festival has spread, Twitter users have had a field day excoriating the Ja Rule-affiliated event and its largely wealthy attendees.

Those who traveled to a Bahamian island for the exclusive festival, after shelling out $1,200 or more for passes, arrived to find wet bedding and lackluster sandwiches instead of the luxury they’d been promised. There were also reports of thefts and a breakdown of transportation services and other infrastructure.

Many wags pointed out that the ensuing struggle was just everyday reality for many of the less fortunate.

Someone at #FyreFestival told an ABC News rep that there was no running water. Now imagine that for about two years. That's Flint. - Just Say Bro (@MrTrevorSlim) April 28, 2017

We can't have #fyrefestival refugees entering this country until we figure out what the hell is going on. - Dustin (@dustinrefill) April 28, 2017

The real tragedy about #fyrefestival is those who were dumb enough to go will suddenly believe they're experts on day-to-day struggle. - Peter Barkley (@peter_barkley) April 29, 2017

The people stuck at #fyrefestival need to just pull themselves up by their bootstraps and stop asking for handouts via social media. - Juche Rowling (@BlackAutonomist) April 28, 2017

Rich kids at #FyreFestival: We paid $2000 to get here and all we got was crappy tents and our stuff stolen!

Refugees: Huh. Imagine that. - Svenja G (@SvenjaLiv) April 29, 2017

#FyreFestival rebranding disaster-relief tents as 'luxury glamping' is so poetic it hurts. - Danny Bultitude (@dannybultitude) April 29, 2017

The idea that the wealthy young attendees were gullible saps also surfaced again and again.

Have any #Juicero owners also been caught up in the #fyrefestival fiasco? Get in touch - I want to write a 10,000 word profile on you. - Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) April 28, 2017

When your bank account is bigger than your IQ #fyrefestival #fyrefestivalfraud - Kate (@kandjadams) April 28, 2017

I think one striking thing about #fyrefestival is models on Instagram luring partygoers to their doom like modern-day sirens - Rachel Jane Andelman (@rajandelman) April 28, 2017

If you pay $12,000 for JA Rule and Blink 182...

A. You're an idiot

B. You got what you deserve

C. I don't feel sorry for you



#fyrefestival - Kevin Brackley (@kjbrackley) April 29, 2017

(The sense that attendees got scammed is reinforced by a rumor that celebrities were warned not to attend the festival's opening weekend.)

A critical mass of responses were downright nasty, indulging in fantasies of violence and despair among the rich.

I've always dreamed of building elaborate deathtraps that attract the 1% but #fyrefestival actually went and did it, kudos - Amy Dentata (@AmyDentata) April 28, 2017

I was having a terrible night but then I went through the #fyrefestival tag. Nothing cheers me up like rich kids suffering. - Monica Quirk (@monicaaquirk) April 29, 2017

So, TIL it turns out watching obscenely wealthy people being trapped & abused gets me aroused. *The More You Know* https://t.co/kyTaZBwlJl - Amerigoon (@u4eahh) April 29, 2017

This is absolutely my favourite thing written about #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/m7OgTXlLYS - Cos Ryan (@CosRyan) April 29, 2017

Brands have wisely steered clear of the class strife, but one apparently satirical account took a swing on RC Cola's behalf—and earned some serious traction for it:

#fyrefestival even asked us to be a sponsor and we were like nah pic.twitter.com/hRmrAVqgfM - RC Cola (@OfficialRCCola) April 28, 2017

If any reminder was needed, the Fyre fallout shows just how deep antipathy for the wealthy runs in our increasingly unequal era .