Watch Live: UN Security Council Discusses North Korea

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley arrive to the United Nations on April 28, 2017 in New York. Bryan R. Smith—AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will chair a special U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday, where members will focus on North Korea .

The State Department says Friday's meeting will look into how to fully enforce sanctions that have already been imposed on North Korea, NBC reports.

"It is incumbent on every member of the U.N. to carry out or to enforce those sanctions to the utmost," Mark Toner, acting State Department spokesman, said in a press briefing on April 24 . "That is something we have been conveying to allies and partners in the region. That is something that we have obviously been conveying to China."

President Donald Trump told Reuters on Thursday that there is "a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea," though he would prefer if rising tensions would be solved diplomatically. On the same day, North Korea released a propaganda video that simulates an attack on the White House.

